Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar runs into Ram Charan, Upasana at Nitiesh Reddy-Keerthi’s wedding ceremony; see PIC

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, recently took to her Instagram handle to share candid photos from Nitiesh Reddy and Keerthi's wedding celebrations. While she exuded royalty and charm in a heavily embellished red ensemble, a photo of her with Ram Charan and his wife Upasana has grabbed the attention of netizens. In the picture, they can be seen posing for the cameras with bright smiles alongside some of their close ones.

While Namrata opted for red attire, Upasana went for a cool-toned look and wore a shimmery beige embroidered ethnic outfit. On the other hand, Ram Charan looked dapper in a classic suit for the ceremony. Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, was also part of the celebrations and looked beautiful in a navy blue sharara set.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "#AboutLastNight... Finale.. Wishing the couple @nitieshreddy6 & Keerthi a lifetime of love and happiness!"

Earlier, Namrata shared several photos from Nitiesh Reddy and Keerthi's pre-wedding celebrations on her Instagram handle. Several celebrities were part of the lavish affair, including Jr NTR, his wife Pranathi, Ram Charan, Upasana, and more.

Some pictures from the gathering even went viral across social media. At the time, one particular photo grabbed everyone's attention, featuring Namrata with Upasana and Ram Charan. All the celebrities were dressed to the nines for the glitzy occasion.

Namrata also shared pictures with Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi on her Instagram handle, leaving her fans in awe. The stars were seen in designer ensembles, accessorized with statement jewelry that added extra sparkle to the night of celebrations.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "About last night... Celebrating Keerthi and @nitieshreddy6 as they begin their beautiful journey together. Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness."

Speaking of Ram Charan, he was last seen in S. Shankar's Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. Now, the actor is preparing for RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film will feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with further details about the sports drama yet to be revealed.