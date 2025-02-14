Alia Bhatt is among the most sought-after actresses of Indian Cinema, and the actress is presently busy shoting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love & War co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actress had allotted over 200 days to the maverick director, who intends to call it a wrap on the film by October 2025. Alia has been on a lookout for a script that could mark her next after Love & War for a while now. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Alia’s hunt for her next is nearing its end as the actress is in advanced talks with National Award-Winning Director Nag Ashwin for a feature film.

According to sources close to the development, before the next part of Kalki 2898 AD, Nag Ashwin is looking to direct a feature film with Alia Bhatt in the lead. “The genre and other aspects are kept under wraps for now, but Nag Ashwin is in advanced talks to collaborate with Alia Bhatt on a subject that’s close to his heart. Alia too has loved the world that Nag is looking to create and the actress is excited to collaborate with the maverick filmmaker,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that the conversations are in advanced stages at the moment, and things are yet to be sealed on paper. “The dates are being sorted, as Alia wants to be 100 percent sure on the timelines of Love & War, before committing to another film from November. Nag wants to start his next from November and finish it in a certain timeline, as he also has Kalki 2898 AD slated to commence in the second half of 2026. The modalities, timelines, and other aspects are being figured out before the paperwork. Creatively, both the forces are on the same page, and it’s all about the logistics now,” the source added.

Earlier last year, Alia was on the verge of signing a romantic film with director Abhishek Pathak titled Housewife, but the film is no longer happening. “Alia is now strongly considering Nag Ashwin as her follow-up to Love And War. If everything goes well, her next four films for the big screen will be Alpha, Love And War, a Nag Ashwin directorial, and Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film Chamunda,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.