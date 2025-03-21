POLL: Sonakshi, David Warner, Emraan Hashmi, Adarsh Gourav or Anurag Kashyap; whose Telugu debut are you looking forward to the most? VOTE

Big names from different industries are entering Telugu cinema. Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha, Emraan Hashmi, and Adarsh Gourav are making their big debuts. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is also stepping in. Adding to the excitement, cricketer David Warner too is set for his Tollywood debut. Fans are eager to see who will make the biggest impact. So, whose Telugu debut are you most excited for? Cast your vote now!

Whose Telugu debut are you looking forward to the most? Sonakshi Sinha David Warner Anurag Kashyap Emraan Hashmi Adarsh Gourav

Sonakshi Sinha is set for her Telugu debut with Jatadhara, a horror thriller starring Sudheer Babu. The film, directed by Venkat Kalyan, blends mythology with supernatural elements.

Anurag Kashyap is also entering the Telugu cinema space. He will play a fearless cop in Dacoit, an action drama featuring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film is being shot in both Telugu and Hindi.

On the other hand, cricketer David Warner is set for his Tollywood entry with Robinhood. He will be seen in a cameo alongside Nithiin and Sreeleela. Director Venky Kudumula had earlier revealed that Warner was his first choice for the role, and his involvement has only increased the film’s hype.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is also making his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's OG. He will portray a gangster named Omi Bhau in this Sujeeth directorial. The film was initially set for a September 2024 release but faced delays.

Lastly, Adarsh Gourav has stepped into Telugu cinema and has started shooting for his yet-to-be-titled debut film. As Telugu is his mother tongue, he had been waiting for the right project.

Are you excited for these Telugu debuts? Let us know in the comments below!