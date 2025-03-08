Sonakshi Sinha marks her debut in Telugu cinema with Sudheer Babu starrer Jatadhara; unveils first look on Women’s Day

Sonakshi Sinha has officially announced her debut in Telugu cinema with the movie Jatadhara. To mark the occasion, the makers unveiled her first look on Women’s Day.

Sharing the intriguing first look, they wrote, “This Women’s Day, a beacon of strength and power rises in Jatadhara! Welcome aboard, #SonakshiSinha.”

See the official post here:

The upcoming film, featuring Sudheer Babu in the lead role, is directed by Venkat Kalyan. Touted as a supernatural thriller, the makers had unveiled the actor’s first look in 2024.

Earlier reports confirmed that the film would feature a Bollywood actress as the female lead and also introduce a powerful antagonist.

Advertisement

Speaking about the film, the makers previously described it as “a blend of mythology, supernatural elements, and powerful storytelling, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

On the work front, Sudheer Babu was last seen in Maa Nanna Superhero, a 2024 family drama co-written and directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara. The film explores a man’s journey to discover the true meaning of love and family connections.

With Sudheer Babu in the lead, the film featured an ensemble cast, including Sayaji Shinde, Sai Chand, Aarna, Raju Sundaram, Shashank, and more in key roles.

Apart from Jatadhara, the actor is also working on Mayadari Malligadu, which is currently in production.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the lead role in Kakuda, a Hindi-language horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film starred Riteish Deshmukh alongside an ensemble cast, including Saqib Saleem, Aasif Khan, Hemant Singh, Mahesh Jadhav, Rajendra Gupta, and more.

Additionally, the actress appeared in the 2024 Netflix web series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which has been renewed for a second season.