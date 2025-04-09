Rakshasa: Prajwal Devaraj’s maiden venture into horror-thriller stuck in time loop; here’s where you can watch it on OTT

Kannada horror thriller Rakshasa made its theatrical release just a month back on March 7, 2025.

After receiving lukewarm response at the box office, the film is now set for its OTT release. Read on to know all the details about the same.

When and where to watch Rakshasa

Kannada time-loop horror thriller Rakshasa will be available to stream on OTT now. The film will be available for viewing on SUN NXT from April 11, 2025.

The streaming giant shared an official announcement regarding the same on their X handle. Sharing a poster they wrote, “Don’t miss out on the encapsulating Horror ride of the month - Watch Rakshasa on SunNXT Only! From 11 - 04 -2025 !!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Rakshasa

The storyline of Rakshasa teleports the audience into an alternate reality world where a cop named Satya is seen getting stuck in an unbelievable time loop. He is accompanied by a few prisoners in the basement of the police station along with an ominous demon who challenges him for survival.

As the film progresses, the cop is seen battling with the evil force for over an hour, when he realises the need to not just fight with the evident demon but also his own past he must come to terms with.

However, Satya also has to deal with the powerful demon, who identifies as a Brahmarakshas and has been locked up inside a box all this while, only to be unlikely opened inside a jail house.

Cast and crew of Rakshasa

Rakshasa stars Prajwal Devaraj in the lead role, along with actors Sonal Monteiro, KS Sridhar, Arna Rathod, Shobhraj, Vatsala Mohan, Vihan Bastin and others.

It is written and directed by Lohith H, based on a plot dipped in mythology. Rakshasa’s musical score is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

