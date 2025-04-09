Pawan Kalyan's eldest son Akira Nandan to make his acting debut at 21 in his father’s film OG? Renu Desai spills beans

Pawan Kalyan and his second wife, Renu Desai, were blessed with two children, a son named Akira Nandan and a daughter, Aadhya. While the couple have parted ways, they continue to maintain cordial relations.

Rumors about Akira following in his father’s footsteps and making his acting debut have been going on for a long time now. In fact, some speculations even suggested that the young man’s debut will be in his father’s upcoming film, OG.

However, Akira’s mother and actress Renu Desai has now broken her silence on the buzz. In an interview on the podcast show Nikhil Tho Natakaalu, she clarified that her son is not even thinking about acting now, and news about his debut with Pawan Kalyan’s film OG is untrue.

Moreover, she even dismissed buzz about Akira’s cousin Ram Charan grooming the former for his acting debut.

In her words, “Akira is not part of the OG film; Ram Charan is not grooming him to be a hero. Akira isn't even thinking about acting right now; if he does, I'll announce on my Instagram. Until then don't believe anything they say on the news.”

For the untold, despite being a star kid, Akira Nandan, as well as his sister Aadhya, are completely off the radar when it comes to their presence on social media. It is only through the Instagram handle of their mother that fans get to see a glimpse of the two of them.

Coming back to Akira, he was born in April 2004 and has completed both his schooling and graduation in the city of Hyderabad itself. He is said to be extremely passionate about cricket and is skilled in playing the piano as well.

Back in 2014, the young lad had made a cameo in his mother’s film Ishq Wala Love. It was only after that when the rumors about his forthcoming acting debut had first surfaced.

In other news, Pawan Kalyan is currently in Singapore, as he rushed to meet his youngest son, Mark Shankar. The latter suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out in his school in the Asian city.

