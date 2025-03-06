2025 Mollywood Box Office Update: Rekhachithram and Office On Duty; The only HITS

Mollywood is always known for making interesting films. This year is no different too. Here we are looking into the hits of 2025. Read on.

Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban
Asif Ali and Kunchacko Boban with hits in Mollywood

The Malayalam film industry started off well this year with some notable hits. There were releases every week from January, which made it difficult for all to allot screens. There was no proper planning from the makers in selecting the slots. So let's jump into the Mollywood industry for now.

First hit of the year
There were many releases in January: the first week there was Tovino Thomas's starrer Identity, the next week Rekha Chithram, then Mammootty's Dominic, and the Ladies purse, and so on. Asid Ali's Rekhachithram was the first hit of 2025. Directed by Jofin. T. Chacko, it was a big success to start with. The film started off well with 1.92 crore gross on Day 1 from the Kerala box office. The trend was very positive for the film, and it collected about 16 crore from the first week. Even with new releases each week, the film did well to keep its hold at the box office and earned above 26 crore from KBO.

In the overseas market, the Middle East was the best-performing area for the film, collecting $2.04 million, followed by the UK-Ireland with $326K and North America with $320K.

Rekhachithram Global Final Collection Update,

Territory Collection
Kerala 26.85 Cr
Karnataka ₹2.7 Cr
Tamil Nadu ₹1.1 Cr
Rest of India ₹1.2 Cr
Overseas ₹25.45 Cr ($2.96M)
Total ₹57.30 Cr

Next hit in February

The next hit film from Mollywood was Officer On Duty starring Kunchacko Boban. Another intense thriller from the Malayalam film industry that struck a chord among all sections of the audience. The film started off in Kerala by grossing above 1.36 crore and went on to collect more than 22 crore in 13 days. The film is super strong in the overseas market too, collecting a $2 million benchmark from there. In 13 days, the global cume is around 43 crore, and the film is on course to breach the 50 crore mark in a few days. There is no major competition for the film for 2-3 weeks till the release of the mega biggie Empuraan starring Mohanlal.

Officer On Duty 13 days box office estimates,

  • Kerala ~ 23 Cr
  • Worldwide ~ 43 Cr

An interesting thing will be the Officer On Duty's box office run from now on. Will it be able to catch up with Rekhachithram's final gross? Let's wait and watch.

 

