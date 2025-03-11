Watch: Sivakarthikeyan greets fans in Sri Lanka as he shoots for Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy with the shooting of his anticipated film with Sudha Kongara titled Parasakthi. The movie, based on a student rebellion, also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in key roles. It is being shot in Sri Lanka, and to witness the same and meet the lead star, a crowd gathered on the sets of the film.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Sivakarthikeyan’s vanity van can be seen surrounded by a number of fans who cheered and hooted for him.

Watch the video here:

The video showcased SK stepping out of his van and greeting everyone cordially. He even shook hands with every one of them, while appearing a bit surprised by the gathering.

Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan politely thanked everyone and politely signaled them not to create much chaos.

In yet another video that surfaced on social media, a crowd of fans in Sri Lanka can be seen hooting for Sivakarthikeyan as the shooting of the film progressed.

For the untold, the story of Parasakthi is based on an actual incident and Sivakarthikeyan is playing the role of a student who lost his life during the anti-Hindi agitation in Tamil Nadu that happened back in 1965.

Other than this, Sivakarthikeyan also has AR Murugadoss-directed Madharasi in the pipeline. The teaser of the movie was released some time back and the actor’s full-fledged raw action mode created quite the buzz in no time.

Besides, some other rumors have claimed that the actor might also be locked in as the second lead in Allu Arjun’s upcoming project directed by Atlee. However, there has not been any confirmation on this yet.