Shruti Haasan cherishes heart-to-heart moment with father Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan; shares candid PIC

The dynamic father-daughter duo Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan showcased their bond in an adorable picture on Instagram.

Ulaganayagan is currently receiving acclaim for his powerful performance in Indian 2 and his striking portrayal as Supreme Yaskin in Kalki 2898 AD, while Shruti is preparing for her next film opposite Adivi Sesh, titled Dacoit.

Shruti Haasan drops an adorable frame featuring her and Kamal Haasan

The social media post captures a heart-to-heart moment between Shruti and her father, Kamal Haasan, both dressed in eye-catching attire in the Instagram story.

The Salaar actress is elegantly dressed in a floral outfit, while the legendary actor is seen in a stylish white shirt adorned with black prints. Shruti is seen smiling and giving her father a big hug, while posing for the photograph. In contrast, the Vikram actor maintains a serious expression as he faces the camera.

Check out Shruti Haasan’s heart-to-heart moment below:

Shruti Haasan’s work front

According to the latest speculation, the Inimel singer is set to sing one of the four songs for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil venture, Train. Director and composer Mysskin is involved in both directing the venture and composing its music. For the unaware, Shruti Haasan previously collaborated with Makkal Selvan in S. P. Jananathan's 2021 Tamil action drama, Laabam.

As an actor, Shruti was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s Telugu action thriller Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. Up next for her is Shaneil Deo’s debut directorial Dacoit. The Vedalam actress is also a part of Salaar Part 2. The film is currently in production and is slated for release in April 2025.

Furthermore, a recent social media post suggested the actor-singer’s involvement in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s big-budget flick Coolie, featuring Thalaivar Rajinikanth.

Kamal Haasan on the work front

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is experiencing a contrasting phase in his film career. While he has received praise for his acting in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi dystopian venture Kalki 2898 AD, his latest highly anticipated release, Indian 2, received a mixed response at the box office, earning only 68 crores in 6 days.

Next, the veteran actor is preparing for the gangster action drama film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, where he serves as both actor and co-producer.

The film features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Nassar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sanya Malhotra, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in pivotal roles alongside the Kalki actor. Thug Life marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after their 1987 cult flick, Nayakan. The film is aiming for release in the latter half of 2024.

