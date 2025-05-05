South Newswrap, May 5: Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita’s pregnancy buzz, Mohanlal’s Thudarum leaked within a week of release and more

Today has been a busy day for South cinema, filled with exciting news and updates. If you haven't caught up on the latest entertainment, don't worry, we've got you covered with all the highlights from South cinema!

Top 5 South news stories of May 5, 2025:

1. Is Sobhita Dhulipala expecting her first child with Naga Chaitanya? Here’s the truth

Rumors about Sobhita Dhulipala’s pregnancy have been circulating ever since the diva made an appearance at the Waves Summit in Mumbai. Her choice of attire, a gracefully draped saree, sparked speculation that she might be using loose-fitting clothes to hide good news.

However, an insider close to Sobhita and Chay clarified that these rumors are baseless and untrue. They stated, “She wore anti-fit, not maternity. It’s amazing how a change in silhouette can give birth to a whole new storyline.”

2. Suriya silences constant comparison with his brother Karthi

Suriya and his brother Karthi are indomitable actors in Tamil cinema, each having carved a niche for himself through sheer merit. However, the siblings often face comparisons, both in their performances and in the types of films they choose to do.

In an interview with 2D Entertainment, the Retro star emphasized that he is fundamentally different from his brother. Explaining why he couldn’t take on one of Karthi’s films, Suriya said, “I can’t be like Karthi. I can’t do Meiyazhagan.”

3. Mohanlal, Shobana’s Thudarum faces unexpected leak inside a tourist bus

Mohanlal and Shobana’s recently released Malayalam drama Thudarum has fallen victim to piracy. According to a report by Onmanorama, a pirated version of the film was played inside a tourist bus traveling from Vagamon to Malappuram.

The incident came to light after a student on the bus shared a video of it on actor Binu Pappu’s Facebook handle. The producers have confirmed that strict legal action will be taken against the perpetrator.

4. Basil Joseph’s lauded dark comedy Maranamass sets OTT release

Basil Joseph’s Maranamass is all set for its OTT release as the film nears the end of its theatrical run. The dark comedy, produced by Tovino Thomas, will begin streaming on Sony LIV from May 15 onwards.

The streaming giant shared the official announcement on their X handle, writing: “Welcome to a world where nothing makes sense, but everything will crack you up! Watch #Maranamass on Sony LIV from May 15. #MaranamassOnSonyLIV”

5. Karthik Subbaraj slams online reviews of films for lack of authenticity

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj gained significant attention with the release of his recent film Retro, starring Suriya. The film has maintained a steady hold at the box office, earning consistent praise and revenue.

Amid all the appreciation, the director admitted that he finds online film reviews to be lacking in authenticity and often untrustworthy. In his words: “I didn’t look at any of the reviews. I mean, I don’t see authenticity in most of these reviews. So, I stopped looking at them.”

