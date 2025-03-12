Soundarya’s husband GS Raghu clarifies allegations against Mohan Babu over his wife’s death 2 decades ago

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Soundarya’s death made the buzz once again after allegations were levied against veteran actor Mohan Babu for her demise. Now, the late actress’ husband GS Raghu has clarified the same.

As the actress’s death becomes a sensation once again, GS Raghu gives Mohan Babu a clean chit, underlining how he has known him for 25 years. Additionally, the late actress’s husband highlighted that the allegations against the veteran actor are baseless and no land transaction had taken place between him and Soundarya.

An official statement shared by Telugu360 read, “From past few days, there is a piece of false news about a property at Hyderabad concerning Shri Mohan Babu sir and Smt. Soundarya. I want to deny the baseless news that has spread regarding the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife Late Smt. Soundarya. We never had any land transactions with him as far my knowledge is concerned.”

GS Raghu added that he wishes everyone to stop spreading such false news and affirms his good rapport with Mohan Babu over the years.

For those unaware, actress Soundarya had passed away back in the day on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31. The actress, along with her brother, met a tragic end in a plane crash while reportedly being pregnant.

The actress’ death was roped into a controversy recently after claims were made by a complainant alleging that Soundarya’s death wasn’t an accident but a planned murder. Apparently, the actress and her brother had refused to sell their plot of six acres to Mohan Babu, which caused a rift between them.

Advertisement

As the allegations have caused quite a heated discourse, Soundarya’s husband has provided clarifications on the matter.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to seek immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.