What happened to Sooryavansham actress Soundarya? The story of her 2004 tragic plane crash

Soundarya's name has again made headlines after new allegations against Mohan Babu surfaced. While his involvement in her tragic passing remains unclear, it was on April 17, 2004, when a plane crash took the life of the Sooryavansham actress. Continue reading to find out what happened to her.

Story behind Soundarya's death

In 2004, Soundarya boarded a Cessna 180 aircraft at Jakkur airstrip near Bengaluru. She had just joined politics and was traveling to Karimnagar for a BJP campaign. Her brother Amarnath, BJP worker Ramesh Kadam, and pilot Joy Philips accompanied her. The flight took off around 11 AM.

Just minutes later, disaster struck. The aircraft struggled to gain altitude and reportedly turned sharply to the left, lost control, and stalled mid-air. In just a few moments, it crashed into the University of Agricultural Sciences campus. The impact was fatal. The wreckage caught fire and all passengers were burned beyond recognition.

News of her death shocked the nation, with reported claims that she was pregnant in her 30s. Political leaders and film stars expressed their grief. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee too called it an ‘immense loss’.

Soundarya's career and political stint

Soundarya was a renowned actress in Telugu cinema. She also appeared in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films. She won multiple awards, including three Nandi and two Karnataka State Film Awards. Her notable films include Ammoru, Anthahpuram, Pavitra Bandham, and Apthamitra. In 2002, she won a National Award for producing Dweepa (Kannada film).

The renowned actress’ last film was Apthamitra and it was a massive success. Released in 2004, it earned her various accolades posthumously.

Meanwhile, Soundarya has also joined politics while pursuing a career in acting. She was a prominent part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mohan Babu accused in Soundarya's death case

A News18 Kannada report claimed that Soundarya’s death was not accidental but a planned murder, linked to a property dispute with Mohan Babu. Allegedly, she and her brother Amarnath refused to sell a 6-acre plot, leading to tensions. After the plane crash, Mohan Babu reportedly took possession of the land.

A complainant, Chittimallu, filed complaints demanding government intervention and justice. The appeal also cited family disputes involving Manchu Manoj and requested police protection due to safety concerns.

