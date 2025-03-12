Remember Sooryavansham actress Soundarya? Mohan Babu lands in legal trouble 21 years after her demise in plane crash: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

Mohan Babu has been involved in several controversies in recent times, including a family dispute with his son Manchu Manoj. Now, he is facing legal trouble for his alleged involvement in actress Soundarya's death. For those who aren’t aware, she passed away on April 17, 2004, at the age of 31 in a plane crash.

Reports stated that Soundarya was traveling to Karimnagar for a political campaign when the crash happened. The accident also took the life of her brother. Adding to the tragedy, she was reportedly pregnant and her family was left devastated that they were unable to recover her mortal remains.

According to a report by News18 Kannada, actress Soundarya’s death was not an accident but a planned murder. This claim stemmed from an alleged property dispute involving Mohan Babu. The complaint stated that the Sooryavansham actress and her brother, Amarnath, refused to sell a six-acre plot to the veteran actor. This led to a rift, which allegedly resulted in the planning of her murder.

News18 Kannada reported that the complainant accused Mohan Babu of forcing the siblings to sell their land. After the plane crash, he allegedly took illegal possession of the said plot. The cause of the crash was never confirmed.

The complainant, identified as Chittimallu, has filed complaints with the Khammam ACP and the Khammam District Officer. They requested the government to take over the land. The appeal suggested using it for orphanages, police personnel, military families, or media professionals.

The complaint also mentioned ongoing disputes in the Manchu family. It demanded justice for Manchu Manoj and the seizure of a six-acre guesthouse in Jalpalli. The complainant further claimed to fear for their safety due to Mohan Babu’s influence. They have requested police protection.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to seek immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.