‘Rs 85,000’: Jr NTR's designer shirt from Dubai vacation becomes internet’s new obsession

Jr NTR recently took a break from his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with his family. He jetted off to Dubai after wrapping up the promotions of Devara in Japan and began enjoying his vacation. During his trip, he posed for some photos from his hotel, and one of the pictures began going viral on the internet. However, it wasn’t just him but his shirt that grabbed everyone’s attention this time.

Yes, you read it right! Since morning, netizens have been obsessing over his blue shirt in the viral picture—and that’s all they’ve been talking about. In the photo, Jr NTR is seen wearing a buttoned-up shirt in a rich blue shade, featuring a detailed printed design in black, grey, and soft pastel tones.

Some eagle-eyed fans quickly identified the shirt as being from the luxury fashion brand ETRO, priced at a whopping Rs 85,000. While many were stunned by the cost, his fans were hardly surprised, already familiar with his taste for high-end fashion and love for premium brands.

Take a look at his picture below:

Previously, Jr NTR’s rare watch caught everyone’s attention during his time in Mumbai for the shoot of War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The actor was spotted wearing a Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail, a timepiece valued at around Rs 7.47 crore.

Take a look at his video below:

On the work front, Jr NTR was last seen in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film had a star-studded cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Shine Tom Chacko. A sequel of the movie is expected to go on floors after Jr NTR finishes his current projects.

Next, he will star in War 2, a Bollywood film directed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Hrithik Roshan. The movie, a sequel to War (2019), is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Jr NTR will play the antagonist and the film will release on August 14, 2025, coinciding with Rajinikanth’s Coolie. Moving ahead, he is also working with Prashanth Neel on NTRNeel, reportedly titled Dragon.

