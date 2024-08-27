South movies releasing this week: Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram to Pramod Shetty’s Laughing Buddha

August 2024 is all set to conclude this week with many movies like Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam set to release in September.

Meanwhile, as this month’s last week closes in on its weekend, here are some of the South movies you can enjoy in theaters with your family and friends.

South films releasing this week

1. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Telugu)

Cast: Nani, SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Murali Sharma, Ajay, Supreeth

Director: Vivek Athreya

Release Date: August 29, 2024

Nani is all geared up for the release of his next film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which is slated for the big screens this week. The vigilante action flick starring the Natural Star in the lead role features the tale of a young man, Surya, who suffers from an anger problem.

In order to cope with his issues, the person stays calm from Sunday to Friday, marking everyone he deems to be punished inside a notebook. Every Saturday, he sets out to avenge the person. However, things take a turn when he is set to lock horns with an evil police officer.

2. Quotation Gang Part 1 (Tamil)

Cast: Priyamani, Sunny Leone, Jackie Shroff, Sara Arjun, Ashraf Mallissery, Jaya Prakash, Akshaya

Director: Vivek K Kannan

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Quotation Gang Part 1 is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Vivek K Kannan. The film features a leading cast of actors like Priyamani, Jackie Shroff, and Sunny Leone.

The film showcases a tale that surrounds a gang war, which is mixed with elements of substance abuse which is packed in an action-packed and violent narrative.

3. Pepe (Kannada)

Cast: Vinay Rajkumar, Mayur Patel, Naveen D Padil, Yash Shetty, Kaajal Kunder, Medini Kelamane, Raviprasad Mandya, Kitty Sridhar, Shashidhar Bhat, Bala Rajwadi, Aruna Balraj, Sandya Arekere

Director: Shreelesh S Nair

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Pepe is a Kannada language action movie written and directed by Shreelesh S Nair. The film showcases a gory and violent flick that dabbles in rustic and raw action.

The movie features Vinay Rajkumar in the title role with an additional cast of actors like Mayur Patel, Naveen D Padil, Yash Shetty, and more stepping in as supporting characters. The movie’s trailer not only teases an action film but also wraps it in a mystery-filled narrative.

4. Sambhava Sthalathu Ninnum (Malayalam)

Cast: Sinseer, Dayyana Hameed, Pramod Padiyath, Lal Jose, Sudheer Karamana, Ajith Koothattukulam, Akhilesh Thayyur, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Sunil Sukhada, Reshma Ramesh

Director: Sinto David

Release Date: August 30, 2024

The Malayalam movie Sambhava Sthalathu Ninnum, directed by Sinto David, is a thriller flick slated to hit the screens on August 30. The film, led by Sinseer and Dayyana Hameed, features an additional cast of actors like Pramod Padiyath, Lal Jose, and Sudheer Karamana in crucial roles.

The intriguing trailer of the film showcased a thrilling tale that is shrouded in some unknown elements, which is set to be unfolded in the movie.

5. Laughing Buddha (Kannada)

Cast: Pramod Shetty, Teju Belawadi, Sundar Raj, Diganth

Director: M Bharath Raj

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Directed by M Bharath Raj and bankrolled by Kantara’s Rishab Shetty, Laughing Buddha features a story filled with comedy and drama. The movie has Pramod Shetty in the lead role as Govardhan, a police constable.

The film focuses on the struggles Govardhan has to face in his personal and professional life, exploring various layers in his story.

