South Newsmakers of the week: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s controversy, Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from Kubera and more

Weekend is here, and so are the top South Newsmakers of the week. From Raj Tarun’s shocking controversy with girlfriend Lavanya to Samantha Ruth Prabhu facing backlash for promoting health treatments, the past week has been happening.

Talking about the top updates, how can we forget Rashmika's first look from Kubera?

1. Raj Tarun controversy

Telugu actor Raj Tarun who was last seen in Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Naa Saami Ranga is under police radar after a complaint was filed against him by his live-in girlfriend.

Lavanya, Raj Tarun's girlfriend, has alleged that the actor is cheating on her with another actress. Reportedly, she filed a complaint at Narsinghi police station and alleged that Raj made false promises to marry her and later deceived her.

Moreover, in a report by Telugu Cinema, Lavanya also stated that she and the actor underwent a secret marriage in a temple.

Raj Tarun, too, came forward with serious accusations against her and claimed that Lavanya is a drug addict and a blackmailer. “I know Lavanya from my short film days. She’s a nice person, and I’m grateful that she helped me a lot. We were in a relationship, physically and emotionally, until 2017 only,” he added.

2. Rashmika Mandanna's look from Kubera

Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula are teaming up for the first time on one of the highly anticipated movies, Kubera. In a recent update, the makers revealed the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from the movie on July 5.

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen in the first look teaser, embarking on a challenging journey to unveil a hidden secret buried deep underground. Further, the teaser highlights her captivating and mysterious character, making it a must-watch.

It begins with the actress arriving at a secluded location, deep within a forest, digging into the ground and uncovering a bag, looking delighted at her discovery. She then unzips the bag to find loads of money. With a content smile, Rashmika carefully closes the bag and carries it away, leaving a sense of mystery surrounding her character.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu controversy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu found herself embroiled in trolling as she shared a picture of herself taking hydrogen peroxide nebulization to treat viral infections on July 3. However, this post did not go well with a Hepatologist as he slammed Samantha on Twitter.

The Liver Doc wrote, “In a rational and scientifically progressive society, this woman will be charged with endangering public health and fined or put behind bars. She needs help or a better advisor in her team.”

After this, the Oo Antava sensation also released a statement clarifying her stance in an Instagram post. She expressed displeasure and anger at the social media critic for saying she should be “thrown in prison.”

But the war did not end there; the doctor again shared a post on social media bashing Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

4. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding

Popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her longtime partner, Nicholai Sachdev, exchanged wedding vows on July 3 at the Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai in the presence of friends and family.

Later, a grand reception party was organized by the newlyweds. Many well-known members of the film industry, like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Siddharth, Jackie Shroff, Mani Ratnam, Prabhu Deva, Ramya Krishna, and many other known personalities were spotted at the event.

