SSMB29: Picture showcasing SS Rajamouli film’s massive set gets LEAKED amid buzz of recreating ghats of Varanasi

The excitement surrounding SS Rajamouli’s upcoming big-budget adventure with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the lead grows by the minute. And now, a picture from the sets of the project has gone viral on social media, leaving everyone spellbound with the majestic appeal of the movie already.

In a post dropped by a fan on social media, one can see a massive shooting set in Hyderabad featuring structures of temples and ghats resembling those in Varanasi being constructed.

The gigantic arrangement has left many wondering if this was for SSMB29, since an earlier report had claimed that the filmmaker was keen on recreating Kashi for the movie.

Check out the picture here:

Well, the fan went on to claim that shooting for the movie will begin on this set after the team returns from the Odisha schedule of filming is completed.

However, these are merely speculations at the moment and there is no concrete proof that the picture is actually from the sets of SSMB29. Nonetheless, fans are excited to witness what’s more in store for them with the epic collaboration between SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is said to be playing a very crucial role in Rajamouli’s globe-trotting adventure, left fans intrigued with his recent social media post, giving them a hint of his new look for the project.

Taking to Instagram, the actor had dropped a selfie of himself recently, flaunting a clean-shaven look with a small moustache.

Here’s the post:

Along with it, the Malayalam star penned a long caption, revealing how he feels nervous now as he is set to join the sets of his next project, which is made in a language that is not native to him.

Later on, Prithviraj’s mother, Mallika Sukumaran, responded to a fan comment on the actor’s post who claimed that the photo was AI-generated. She instead wrote, “It’s not AI; His next is from Rajamouli film. He is leaving tonight. Have you also started arguing without investigating the matter? Why not ask me?”