Suriya makes first public appearance after Kanguva release; promotes Bala's Vanangaan

Suriya faced a setback following the release of Kanguva in theaters on November 14. However, the actor has moved on and also started working on other projects. Recently, he made his first public appearance at the Vanangaan audio launch in Chennai alongside Sivakarthikeyan and praised the team for their hard work.

At the event, Suriya shared that Sethu, directed by Bala, had a significant impact on him. He recalled receiving a call from the filmmaker in 2000 while shooting in Neikkarapatti. Bala informed him that he would direct their next film together, and those words changed his life.

Suriya mentioned that he learned a lot from the director every day during the shooting of Pithamagan. He expressed that without Bala’s call, he wouldn’t be where he is today. He also mentioned that after watching Nandha, Gautham Menon offered him a role in Kaakha Kaakha, and later, Murugadoss called him for Ghajini.

"If not for Nandha, there wouldn’t be Kaakha Kaakha, and without Kaakha Kaakha, no Vaaranam Aayiram & so on. Thank you, Bala sir, for discovering me and introducing me as a promising talent in Tamil cinema," Suriya said.

The Kanguva actor credited Bala for all of these opportunities. Suriya also talked about Vanangaan and said, "Vanangaan will be an important film in Tamil cinema. I hope the next generation will learn a lot by watching this film. All the best, Arun Vijay."

Advertisement

Vanangaan is an upcoming action drama film helmed by Bala. Initially announced in 2022 with Suriya producing under 2D Entertainment, the project faced changes, leading Suriya to step away.

Arun Vijay replaced Suriya, and Krithi Shetty was replaced by Roshni Prakash. Filming began in March 2023 and concluded in April 2024. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and Gurudev and Sathish Suriya handle cinematography and editing. Vanangaan is set to release on January 10, 2025.

On the other hand, Suriya has joined hands with RJ Balaji for his 45th film. The movie reunites him and Trisha on the big screens after 20 years.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar's director Venky Atluri in talks for a collab