BUZZ: Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar's director Venky Atluri in talks for a collab

Suriya is currently involved in the shoot for his next film, tentatively called Suriya 45, directed by RJ Balaji. Now, it seems that the actor is in talks for a potential film with Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar director Venky Atluri.

According to a report by Young Mantra, the Kanguva actor is likely to work with Venky Atluri which is likely to be bankrolled by a prominent Telugu production company. However, as of now, the duo is only said to be in talks for collaboration with further updates to come in due time.

Director Venky Atluri has been making quite the buzz since his film Lucky Baskhar had hit the theaters recently. The film featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role featured the actor as a bank cashier who strives to make ends meet with his mediocre life.

However, things take an interesting turn when the man decides to venture into the world of scams by besting out money and rising up the social and financial ladder. The period crime drama featured DQ in a rather cunning and wicked avatar with an ensemble cast of actors like Meenakshi Chaudhary, Tinnu Anand, P. Sai Kumar, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Sarvadaman D Banerjee, and many more playing key roles.

The movie directed by Venky Atluri was massively received by the critics and audiences, emerging as a massive success in theaters. If the talks with Suriya turn out to be true, then it would surely be fun to see the star in the director’s craft.

On the other hand, Suriya was last seen in the movie Kanguva, directed by Siva. The movie featured the tale of a promise being fulfilled beyond time and the theme of reincarnation was received with a negative impact by critics and audiences alike.

The actor is now next set to appear in the film Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The upcoming movie which features Pooja Hegde in the lead role is said to be an action romance flick with Suriya appearing in a rather retro appearance.

Additionally, the actor is filming for his subsequent movie with director RJ Balaji as of now. The movie which is expected to be a divine entertainer has also roped in Trisha Krishnan for the female lead.

