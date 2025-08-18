Suriya to don a cop avatar in Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan’s Suriya 47? Filming to begin in December 2025

Suriya is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Karuppu, expected to be released this year on Diwali. While an official confirmation is awaited, the Kanguva actor will soon join hands with Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan next.

Is Suriya playing a cop in Jithu Madhavan’s movie?

According to social media buzz, the tentatively titled Suriya47 is currently in pre-production. With the shoot expected to begin at the end of 2025, Suriya is likely to play a police officer in the film. However, there is no official word on this matter.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, the movie is likely to be bankrolled by Suriya himself under the banner of 2D Entertainment.

Earlier, there were reports that Jithu Madhavan was likely to direct Mohanlal in a movie, but the lack of updates regarding it led to speculation that it might’ve been shelved.

Suriya’s next movie Karuppu

Suriya is next set to appear in the movie titled Karuppu, directed by RJB (RJ Balaji). The action entertainer has Trisha Krishnan as the female lead with actors like Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, and more in key roles.

The movie is co-written by RJB, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar. With Sai Abhyankkar handling the musical tracks and scores, the cinematography is done by GK Vishnu, and editing by R. Kalaivanan.

While the release date is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that the OTT platform is in talks with the makers to release the film in 2026. If so, it might release for Pongal next year, clashing with Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Suriya was last seen in the lead role for the movie Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The romantic actioner, starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

With Karuppu lined up, the actor is said to appear next in the tentatively titled Suriya46, directed by Lucky Baskhar fame Venky Atluri. The upcoming venture is said to be a family entertainer with Mamitha Baiju playing a key role.

