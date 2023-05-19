Tamannaah Bhatia does squats during Switzerland shoot, gives glimpse of breathtaking workout view

Tamannaah Bhatia is a fitness freak. She can never miss a day without her workout and can literally do it anywhere, be it vanity van or mountains. The actress is currently in Switzerland for the shoot of her upcoming film Bholaa Shankar and made sure not to miss her workout routine. The F3 shared a glimpse of a workout from Switzerland.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a video of working out amid the breathtaking view of Switzerland. First, she went for a quick jog with her fitness trainer, enjoying the weather, and the chirping of birds and mountains. Next, she is seen performing squats with a view surrounded by mountains, lush green trees, the sea, and foggy weather. The actress opted for a warm and comfy workout look in track pants paired up with a printed sweatshirt.

Sharing a glimpse of her workout from Switzerland, she captioned, "Can we have this view everyday," tagging her fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed.

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's workout video from Switzerland here:

About Bholaa Shankar

Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and the team of Bholaa Shankar are in Switzerland for the shooting of the song schedule. The actress is shooting for a romantic song with Chiranjeevi in a picturesque location. A few days ago, Tamannaah shared a pic with director Meher Ramesh from the sets as wrapped Day 1 of the shoot.

Prior to this, the team of Bholaa Shankar filmed a schedule near the Victoria Memorial Hall of Kolkata. A few pics of Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Meher Ramesh from the location went viral. While the actor was seen in the signature get-up of Kolkata city's taxi drivers in the location stills, Tamannaah sported the look of an advocate. According to reports, 80 percent of the shoot is wrapped up.

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is playing the role of his sister in the film, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with the megastar. Bankrolled by Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments, Bholaa Shankar is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. The film will clash at the box office with Rajinikanth's Jailer, which is releasing on the same date.





Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning dopamine is '200 calf raises', shows off her toned legs in the latest gym video