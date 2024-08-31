The GOAT's Matta song OUT: Makers tease Thalapathy Vijay's swag-filled looks as he packs some punches; WATCH

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie, The Greatest Of All Time to the big screens on September 5, 2024. Now, the makers of the same have unveiled its 4th single called Matta which is undoubtedly a Vijay-style dance number.

The track composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja is unveiled by the makers on the musician’s birthday, making it even more special for fans.

Check out the song Matta from Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT:

The new track from The Greatest Of All Time surely sounds like a fun and energetic dance track that has elements of both Yuvan and Vijay. The song is penned by Vivek and crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shenbagaraj, Velu, Sam, and Narayanan Ravishankar.

The same track has also been unveiled in Telugu, titled as Masthie. With the same band of singers crooning for the Telugu version, the lyrics were by Saraswathi Puthra Ramajogayya Sastry.

The new single was released just days before the film arrived in theaters. The much-awaited movie is said to be an action-packed spy thriller with elements of science fiction. The film is said to focus on a spy called Gandhi, who is the former leader and top dog of a special anti-terrorist squad.

As the film progresses, he is once again needed to take on a foe from his past caused by his previous actions. The movie also features actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the film is set to have an AI-created cameo of the late Captain Vijayakanth. There are also speculations that Trisha Krishnan might play a cameo role in the film as well but it is still unclear whether it is true or not.

As Thalapathy Vijay plays a dual role as both father and son, the makers have made use of the de-aging technology to create his younger version. Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in his alleged final movie, tentatively called Thalapathy 69, directed by H Vinoth.

