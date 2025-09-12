Mirai Ending Explained: Why is Teja Sajja’s Vedha protecting holy scriptures, and what to expect from the sequel?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Mirai, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, hit the big screens on September 12, 2025. Directed by cinematographer-turned-director Karthik Gattamneni, the fantasy action adventure features Manchu Manoj as the main antagonist with Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, and several others in key roles.

If you’re still wondering about the film’s ending and what to expect from its sequel, here’s a quick explainer for you.

What is the story behind Mirai?

Mirai is set in a mythological-futuristic universe where, centuries ago, Emperor Ashoka, after witnessing the chaos of the Kalinga war, sealed the secrets of immortality into nine holy scriptures, aka granths. To ensure their security, he entrusted them to his loyal guardians, the descendants of Sampati.

Generations later, Ambica, a visionary, foresees the evil lurking in the future - Mahabir Lama, aka Black Sword (played by Manchu Manoj). To stop him, the protectors must find a Super Yodha capable of defeating him, or the world as they know it will cease to exist.

Years pass as Black Sword gains power and aspires to become a deity, and an orphan boy from Hyderabad, Vedha (Teja Sajja), is destined to protect the sacred scriptures.

As the story progresses, Vedha is joined by Vibhaa, a mentor who guides him in preparing to become the Super Yodha, helping him harness the powers within.

As the adventure intensifies, Black Sword manages to acquire most of the sacred scripts, with only the 9th one, Mirai, remaining. Meanwhile, it is revealed that Ambica (Shriya Saran) is actually Vedha’s mother, who had sacrificed her son years ago so he could one day return to fulfill his destiny.

What happens in the Vedha vs Black Sword showdown, and how is a sequel set up?

As emotions are at an all-time high, Vedha engages in a fiery battle with Black Sword, unleashing his full potential. Fueled by his love for his mother and remembering the teachings of his mentor, Vedha triumphs, ending Black Sword’s evil attempts to usurp the world..

With the final scripture safe in his hands, Vedha returns it to one of the guardians, saving the world from catastrophe.

Looking ahead, Mirai includes a post-credit scene featuring Rana Daggubati in the role of a menacing villain, teasing a bigger threat than Black Sword. The sequel is titled Mirai: Jaitraya.

