Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’s legal disputes with producers of Chandramukhi to be settled outside court? Find out

Nayanthara is making headlines for her Netflix docu-drama, Beyond the Fairytale. The series found itself in legal trouble after the producers of the 2005 film, Chandramukhi, filed a lawsuit against the makers of the project.

The production house sought Rs. 5 crore compensation from the crew of the actress’s new project for using unauthorized footage of the movie that was released two decades ago.

In the new update, the makers of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale are looking for an out-of-court settlement with the production. The lawsuit was listed on September 10, and the case is expected to be adjourned on October 6.

Nayanthara’s docu-drama makers to look for out-of-court settlement with Chandramukhi producers

In a statement to Hindustan Times, the managing partner of Lex Chambers, Rahul Dhawan, revealed, “AB International seems to believe that we have violated their rights. That comes around, and we are settling with them directly.”

He went on to add, “Matter will not go to trial at all. We are just trying to explore settlements with them, and those should be settled before the next date. We are just finalizing the terms there. We will go through with the trial on Wunderbar (Dhanush's production house).”

In November 2024, the South superstar, Dhanush, filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Sivan’s production company, Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, over the use of three seconds of footage from his produced project, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, on the streaming platform.

In the response to the case proceedings, Nayanthara’s lawyers claimed, “Pleadings are complete, and the matter will now move towards trial. The last hearing was on August 20 2025, but the matter wasn’t taken up due to paucity of time. The next date is yet to be notified by the court.”

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara shatters divorce rumours with witty Instagram pic of husband Vignesh Shivan