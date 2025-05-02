9 South movies to watch on OTT this week (April 28 - May 3): Bromance, Varunan, EMI and more

South Indian cinema never fails to impress. This week, several new titles have dropped on OTT. A few were action-packed, while others belonged to the romantic genre. Each one brings something fresh to your screen. We’ve picked nine top films for you to stream this week. Dive in and enjoy the ride!

South movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Bromance

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Sangeeth Prathap

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: May 1, 2025

Bromance follows the story of Binto Varghese, a young man searching for his missing brother. He joins forces with his brother’s friends to track him down. The film unfolds with unexpected twists, lighthearted moments, and a journey filled with adventure.

2. EMI

Cast: Sadasivam, Saidhanyaa

Where to watch: Tentkotta

Release date: May 1, 2025

EMI tells the story of people facing money troubles and emotional strain. It shows how debt affects their relationships and dreams. The film explores the pressure of managing loans, revealing the deep impact financial stress has on everyday life.

3. Varunan

Cast: Radha Ravi, Dushyanth Jayaprakash

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: May 1, 2025

Varunan depicts rival distribution groups turning violent amid a global water crisis. As water sellers use their control for power, workers become enforcers of brutality. The escalating conflict leads to a clash that endangers society’s very foundation.

4. Muthayya

Cast: Sudhakar Reddy, Purna Chandra, Mounika

Where to watch: ETV Win

Release date: May 1, 2025

The film tells the story of Muthayya, an elderly man with a simple life and a big dream. Despite facing many challenges, his passion for cinema keeps him going. He hopes to see himself on the big screen, proving dreams have no age limit.

5. Samara

Cast: Rahman, Bharath, Binoj Villya

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Release date: April 30, 2025

Samara follows the life of Dr. Alan, a former army doctor, as his peaceful life is disrupted by his daughter’s visit. As strange events unfold, he teams up with officer Antony. They uncover a virus linked to a terrorist conspiracy with the fate of humanity at risk.

6. 28 Degree Celsius

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Shalini Vadnikati, Jayaprakash

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 29, 2025

28 Degree Celsius tells the story of Anjali and Karthik. Their happy marriage is shaken when Anjali falls ill and dies during treatment abroad. Karthik suspects foul play. His search for the truth uncovers hidden secrets and unexpected threats.

7. Paraman

Cast: Supergood Subramani, Pala Karuppaiyah and others

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Release date: May 1, 2025

Paraman follows a farmer’s fight to reclaim his land from betrayal and greed. After winning a legal battle, a government project threatens his land again. Despite his efforts, his family falls apart, leaving him questioning whether justice truly prevails.

8. Blue Star

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Keerthi Pandian

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Release date: May 1, 2025

Blue Star is set in 1990s Arakkonam, where two rival cricket teams represent divided caste groups. Ranjith and Rajesh lead their teams, bound by a history of conflict. However, a common enemy forces them to unite and fight together.

9. Kaalapatthar

Cast: Vicky Varun, Dhanya Ramkumar, Achyuth Kumar

Where to watch: SunNXT

Release date: May 2, 2025

Kaalapatthar follows Shankar, an army cook who becomes a national hero after bravely defending the country from terrorists. Despite his humble role, his actions earn recognition. However, corrupt politics twist his selflessness for personal gain, altering his life forever.

