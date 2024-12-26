Throwback: When Lokesh Kanagaraj's wife supported his film career by becoming family breadwinner during his struggling years

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Tamil cinema, having worked with stars like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and more. As the director gears up for his much-awaited movie Coolie, a throwback interview reveals the filmmaker’s humble beginnings and how his wife supported him in the process.

As per a report by Indiaglitz, in an old interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed how his wife, Aishwarya, supported him when he wanted to venture into filmmaking. The now 38-year-old filmmaker had quit his job at a bank, where he was reportedly earning a salary of Rs. 70,000 per month.

However, in his pursuit and passion for making movies, the director ventured into the profession during which his wife took on the responsibility of becoming the family's breadwinner. His spouse went back to work only a few months after giving birth to their first daughter, supporting her husband's dream.

Apparently, after Lokesh made a big name for himself as a director in Tamil cinema, he asked his wife to take a much-deserved break from work, providing for the family himself.

For those unaware, Lokesh Kanagaraj reportedly married his long-time girlfriend and now wife, Aishwarya, back in 2012. Over the years of their marriage, the director has also welcomed two daughters with her, namely Adhvika Lokesh and Aarudhra Lokesh, as per a report by Filmibeat.

Moving ahead, after the tremendous success of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in 2023, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently working on the film Coolie. The movie, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role, is expected to be an action thriller, with the actor supposedly playing a character with negative shades.

With Rajinikanth in the lead, the film also features actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles. Additionally, it is speculated that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will make a special appearance in the film.

Furthermore, the Rajinikanth starrer is expected to hit the big screens in May 2025, though an official release date is yet to be finalized by the makers. In addition to Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj is also producing two movies under his production house: Mr. Bhaarath and the Raghava Lawrence starrer Benz, the latter of which exists within the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

