Sikandar: THIS word in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer muted by CBFC; details on modifications inside

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s much-awaited Sikandar will hit the big screens in just a few days. The official trailer has been released, and it has increased the excitement among the fans. Now, the two modifications made by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) have been revealed. Reportedly, a word has been muted in the film.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Sikandar were asked to mute the word ‘Home’ from ‘Home Minister’ at the beginning of the movie and wherever it has been used. The second change was that the visuals of a political party hoarding were blurred. There have reportedly been no modifications in any action or violent scenes.

As per the CBFC website, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has received a ‘UA 13+’ rating. The certified length is 135 minutes and 47 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 47 seconds.

The official trailer was launched on March 23, 2025. The 3-minute, 37-second trailer gave a glimpse of the entertainment that Salman Khan has in store for the viewers. He was seen performing high-octane action sequences and delivering massy dialogues. What caught everyone’s attention was Rashmika Mandanna singing the iconic song Lag Jaa Gale in the second half of the trailer.

The cast of Sikandar includes Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sathyaraj. The action entertainer is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, AR Murugadoss shared some scenes that the fans should look out for. He said, “I have worked with superstars in all my previous films, and Salman sir is also a superstar. His introduction will be special for this film. His introduction scene will be one of the highlights.”

The filmmaker added, “Hero introduction and a sequence towards the interval are nice. We have a very heart-melting scene in the second half and then, of course, the climax. So we have a lot of high points.”

Salman Khan Sikandar is slated to release on March 30, 2025, ahead of the festive occasion of Eid.