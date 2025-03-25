4 Telugu films releasing on OTT this week: Sundeep Kishan’s Mazaka, Gandhi Tatha Chettu, Jithender Reddy, more
This week, the Telugu film industry is set to see several blockbuster movies making their debut on OTT platforms after achieving impressive box office success. Take a look at the list here.
The Telugu film industry continues to impress audiences with its versatility. Over the past few months, several new productions have hit the big screens, and now, after successfully completing their theatrical run, it's time for them to release on OTT this week.
Without further ado, check out the list of Telugu OTT releases this week.
Telugu OTT releases this week
Mazaka
- Cast: Sundeep Kishan, Ritu Varma, Rao Ramesh, Anshu, Murali Sharma
- Streaming on: Zee5
Mazaka explores the father-son dynamics between Ramana and Krishna, highlighting how their bond has evolved over the years in the absence of Ramana’s wife and Krishna’s mother. However, things take an unexpected turn when both embark on a search for their respective life partners at the same time.
Gandhi Tatha Chettu
- Cast: Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, Ananda Chakrapani, Rag Mayur, Bhanu Prakash, Raghu Ram
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Gandhi Tatha Chettu tells the story of a young girl's non-violent campaign to protect her grandfather’s beloved tree from being cut down. The film draws heavy inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of peaceful resistance.
Jithender Reddy
- Cast: Rakesh Varre, Vaishali Raj, Riya Suman, Subbaraju, Ravi Prakash
- Streaming on: ETV Win
Jithender Reddy is a film centered around RSS values. It follows the journey of an ordinary man whose courage enables him to emerge as a people’s leader—a brave student leader who works for the benefit of others and fights for the rights of his peers.
Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama
- Cast: Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas
- Streaming on: SimplySouth
Jabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, also known as NEEK in its Tamil version, is one of the latest Gen-Z romantic dramas. The film delves into the complexities of love and relationships in modern couples.
Which of these Telugu films on OTT is on your watchlist this week?
