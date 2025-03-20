THROWBACK: When Sidharth Malhotra and SS Rajamouli’s daughter went on a surprise date

In today's throwback, we are revisiting the time when SS Rajamouli's daughter, SS Mayookha, went on a date with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra. Yes, you read that right! The two once spent quality time together as the filmmaker's daughter had a huge crush on the Student of the Year actor.

SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude to Sidharth Malhotra for meeting his daughter, mentioning that she was extremely excited. He also thanked the actor for his advice to her, adding that it made their lives easier.

He wrote on X, "Thanks a lot Sidharth for meeting my daughter. She is super super excited. And thanks for your advice to her. Makes our lives easier."

Take a look at his post below:

Soon after, Sidharth Malhotra responded to SS Rajamouli's tweet, expressing his admiration by saying he was his big fan. He wrote, "Hello sir big fan ! No thanks req ,she is very sweet n level headed ! hope to see you next."

Take a look at the post below:

For the unversed, RRR director SS Rajamouli has two adopted children. He adopted his wife Rama's son, Karthikeya, from her previous marriage. Later, after their marriage, the couple adopted a daughter and named her Mayookha.

Advertisement

Take a look at her photo from 2013 below:

Currently, SS Rajamouli is busy with his jungle adventure project, tentatively titled SSMB29. The film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has already gone on floors. Recently, the team wrapped their Odisha schedule, and several photos and videos from the set went viral.

Take a look at the photos below:

From the location, SS Rajamouli also shared his solo trek experience at Deomali, Odisha's highest peak. However, he expressed disappointment over the lack of civic sense, as he noticed excessive littering at the scenic spot. The filmmaker posted a video on Instagram urging fans to address such concerns.

Take a look at the post below:

SSMB29 is planned as a two-part film, with the first installment set for release in 2027 and the second in 2029.