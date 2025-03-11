SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra lands in Odisha to resume shooting for SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu; see PICS

SSMB29 is one of the most highly anticipated films, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. While the Guntur Kaaram actor has been filming for SS Rajamouli's directorial in Odisha, Priyanka recently joined him for the second schedule. She even shared a glimpse of her arrival in the city on social media.

Priyanka first shared a video capturing Odisha's scenic landscape, followed by snaps of the city which included glimpses of local shops. She also posted a picture from inside her aircraft and later shared a stylish photo of herself in a street-chic leather jacket paired with jeans and matching tinted sunglasses.

Earlier, a photo of Priyanka from the Odisha airport went viral across social media handles. In the photo, she can be seen posing with the airline crew in all smiles.

SS Rajamouli is taking strict measures to keep SSMB29 under wraps. Despite these efforts, leaked clips from the sets continue to circulate online. This has raised concerns among the makers, prompting them to consider tighter security and possible legal action.

Currently, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other actors are filming for the movie. However, set visuals are frequently surfacing on social media and local news channels. According to Times Now, the filmmakers are closely monitoring the situation and may take legal steps soon.

The shoot is happening at Talamali Hilltop in Koraput’s Semiliguda block. To prevent further leaks, a three-layer security system has been reportedly introduced. The district administration is supporting the crew while also promoting Koraput’s landscapes.

Earlier, a leaked scene from SSMB29 featuring Mahesh Babu surfaced online which raised concerns among fans. The video showed Mahesh Babu being pushed toward a wheelchair-bound individual, likely Prithviraj Sukumaran, and forced to kneel at gunpoint.

The clip appears to have been recorded from inside a vehicle, possibly by someone from the team. Despite strict security measures, the identity of the person responsible for the leak remains undiscovered.

SSMB29 is planned as a two-part film, with the first installment anticipated in 2027 and the second in 2029.