Top 7 must-watch Telugu movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT platforms: Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise

If you are a fan of Telugu cinema and cannot decide what to watch online, then you have arrived at the right place. Today, we have compiled a list of the best Telugu movies to stream on OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and others. So, go ahead and bookmark your favorites right away.

Top 7 must-watch Telugu movies

1. Dasara

Where to watch - Netflix

Ratings - 6.6/10 on IMDb

If you like Telugu action thrillers, then do watch Nani and Keerthy Suresh starrer Dasara. The film follows the life of a young man named Dharani who is in love with Vennela. However, he sacrifices his wishes to help his best friend Suri win her heart. Sadly, Suri dies on the night of his marriage which forces Dharani to seek vengeance. The movie was a hit and earned several accolades.

2. HIT: The Second Case

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Ratings - 7.1/10 on IMDb

Do you like crime thriller movies? If yes, then watch HIT: The Second Case starring Adivi Sesh. The film revolves around the life of a police officer named Krishna Dev. He investigates a murder case that puts his life in danger. However, he ultimately uncovers the truth which leaves him in shock. This movie will surely give you goosebumps.

Advertisement

3. Kalki 2898 AD

Where to watch - Netflix

Ratings - 7/10 on IMDb

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the best sci-fi action films of Telugu cinema. The movie featured actors like Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and several others in prominent roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was set in a post-apocalyptic world where people fight to protect Lord Vishnu's unborn avatar Kalki. This Prabhas starrer was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024.

4. RRR

Where to watch - Netflix

Ratings - 7.8/10 on IMDb

RRR is one of the best Telugu movies on Netflix. This film was praised on a global platform and even bagged an Oscar for its song Naatu Naatu. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR narrates the story of two friends named Bheem and Raju who fight against the British Raj. Despite several hurdles, they continue their mission and save those they love. If you are a fan of Telugu cinema, then do watch this Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

Advertisement

5. Pushpa: The Rise

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Ratings - 7.6/10 on IMDb

Pushpa: The Rise was such a success in 2021 that Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to win a National Film Award in the Best Actor category. Now, the makers are all set to release the second part of the film on December 5, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. Talking about the first installment, it follows the story of Pushpa Raj who becomes a threat to many after rising in the red sandalwood smuggling business.

6. Sita Ramam

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar

Ratings - 8.5/10 on IMDb

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, hit the big screens in 2022. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama film was loved by the viewers due to its emotional storyline. The movie follows the life of a soldier named Ram who falls in love with Sita, aka Princess Noor Jahan. Their love story takes a tragic turn when Ram disappears after going on a mission. Years later, a girl delivers a letter to Sita from Ram that leaves everyone in tears.

Advertisement

7. Hi Nanna

Where to watch - Netflix

Ratings - 8.2/10 on IMDb

Mrunal Thakur made a mark in the Telugu film industry with Hi Nanna co-starring Nani. Directed by Shouryuv, this movie revolves around the lives of a single father and his daughter Mahi. While the little girl wishes to know more about her mother, Viraj tries his best to hide the secret due to personal reasons. However, their lives turn upside down after meeting Yashna.

Which one of these Telugu movies are you going to watch online? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Telugu Movies: Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda to Sarileru Neekevvaru and Pushpa