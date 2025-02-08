EXCLUSIVE: Yash and Geethu Mohandas shooting for Toxic in English and Kannada; A Pan World film in the making

After the historic success of KGF and KGF 2, Yash is teaming up with National Award-Winning director, Geethu Mohandas on a gangster drama titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The film was officially launched recently with an announcement video on Yash’s birthday and has spiked interest in cine-goers all across the globe. The film rides on a formidable cast led by Yash with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria among others. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Toxic is being planned as a true-blue global film keeping the palette of Indian and International audiences in mind.

According to sources close to the development, Toxic is being written and shot in both English and Kannada and will eventually dub in other Indian and International languages. “The idea is to make a Pan World Film, as the subject has a global appeal. The makers had this goal in their mind from the start, and the entire cast and crew was selected keeping the factor of global reach intact,” revealed a source close to the development. The film is produced by Venkat K Naryana of KVN Productions and Yash under Monster Mind Creations.

Toxic is a bilingual, and with the idea of shooting it in two languages, the process is becoming far more expensive and time-consuming. “The bilingual shoot in English and Kannada has increased the costs of Toxic by 40 percent, but the makers are committed to deliver a product that represents India at a global platform. It’s one of the most expensive films of Indian Cinema, and the big screen experience will be worth every penny spent,” the source added.

The source also informed that the producers are fully committed to their all-in, ambitious approach, and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups could be the first Indian film to truly break-through on a global level. Interestingly, director Geethu Mohandas is already a respected figure in the international market with wins at the Sundance Film Festival. Apart from the names mentioned above, the makers have roped in international talent and technicians for the film.

JJ Perry, who is best known for his work in Iron Man, Fast and Furious and John Wick franchise, has already designed and shot for some action sequences in the film. There are many other international talents on board and the names have been kept under wraps. Toxic is among the first Indian films to be shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and the makers are all excited for the grand release later in the year. They are also on the verge of partnering with a global studio giant for international release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.