5 Malayalam, Kannada films releasing in theaters this week: Mammootty’s Bazooka, Basil Joseph’s Maranamass to Vidyapati

The Malayalam and Kannada film industries have garnered massive attention for consistently breaking stereotypical boundaries with their films. Likewise, this week, both regional film worlds are set to roll out a host of new movies hitting the silver screen.

Without further ado, let’s check out these 5 Malayalam and Kannada films releasing in theaters this week.

5 Malayalam and Kannada films releasing in theaters this week

Bazooka

Cast: Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai

Release date: April 10

Language: Malayalam

Deeno Dennis directed Bazooka, marking his directorial debut. The film follows the unusual story of a cop and a businessman who team up to catch a serial killer. Instead of relying on traditional investigative methods, the duo sets up elaborate games to lure the criminal into a trap and ensure his capture.

Maranamass

Cast: Basil Joseph, Rajesh Madhavan, Suresh Krishna, Babu Antony, Siju Sunny

Release date: April 10

Language: Malayalam

The upcoming Malayalam movie Maranamass draws inspiration from the real-life, infamous serial killer Ripper Chandran, who was accused of multiple crimes. In the film, the killer finds himself in an unexpected situation when he, his target, and the target’s girlfriend end up on the same night bus, leading to a series of dramatic events.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

Cast: Naslen K Gafoor, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi, Redin Kingsley, Shine Tom Chacko

Release date: April 10

Language: Malayalam

The plot of Alappuzha Gymkhana follows a group of youngsters who enter college through a sports quota after failing their higher secondary exams together. Once in college, they take up boxing as their sport of choice. The film then traces their journey as they push themselves to succeed in higher-level competitive boxing events.

Vidyapati

Cast: Nagabhushana NS, Malaika Vasupal, Dhananjaya, Ramachandra Raju

Release date: April 10

Language: Kannada

The upcoming Kannada movie Vidyapati explores the life of an ordinary man who lives off the fame and success of his wife, a popular television actress. His freeloading lifestyle begins to strain their marriage, prompting him to embark on a journey of self-discovery and personal transformation.

Agnyathavasi

Cast: Rangayana Raghu, Paavana Gowda, Siddu Moolimani, Sharath Lohitashwa

Release date: April 11

Language: Kannada

Agnyathavasi is a murder mystery film that follows the story of a peaceful village police station shaken by a shocking murder. As the tranquility of the village is disrupted, the film delves into a gripping investigation that slowly uncovers hidden truths about the community and its secrets.

