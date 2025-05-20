Jr NTR pens emotional note on War 2 teaser response, reflects on his life journey

Jr NTR is celebrating his 42nd birthday on May 20, 1989, with several celebrities wishing him and the makers of War 2 unveiling its teaser. Now, the Devara actor has penned an emotional note, reflecting on his life journey and the overwhelming reaction to the teaser.

In his words, the actor has written, “Sometimes I pause and look back at this journey and every time, it's you who come to mind first. Thank you my dear fans for your constant presence and heartfelt wishes.”

“The response to the War 2 teaser has been incredible. I can't wait for you to experience it on August 14th. A big thank you to all my well wishers, media and colleagues in the industry for your warm wishes. Grateful, always,” the actor added.

See the post here:

The teaser of War 2 had surfaced on the internet recently, making quite a buzz. The upcoming film, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, marks the sequel to War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which released in 2019.

Now, 6 years later, Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role as Kabir once again and this time under Ayan Mukerji’s direction. With Jr NTR playing the main antagonist, the film features Kiara Advani as the female lead.

The much-awaited action venture from Bollywood is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025, clash releasing with Rajinikanth’s multistarrer action entertainer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coming to Jr NTR’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role for the Koratala Siva directorial Devara: Part 1. The action drama, touted as the first installment of a two-part saga, featured the story of a village chieftain who transitions from his illegal ways to set a righteous path for villagers and becomes an urban legend using the element of fear.

Moving ahead, the actor is currently involved in the shoot of his next movie, tentatively titled NTRNeel (Dragon), which is slated to release on June 25, 2026. Furthermore, the actor also has the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic in his arsenal.

