SSMB29: Has SS Rajamouli locked same release date for Mahesh Babu starrer as RRR?

SSMB29 is one of the most buzzed-about films at the moment and fans seem to be on their toes to bag just any update about the magnum opus in the making. Latest reports have now suggested a possible release date for the Mahesh Babu starrer, which has a key link to the director’s previous film, RRR.

According to a Gulte report, SS Rajamouli is said to be eyeing a release date of March 25, 2027 for SSMB29. This marks an important highlight since it marks the fifth-year anniversary of RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

However, there has not been any official confirmation on the same from the producers or director’s sides yet on the matter.

Meanwhile, according to Pinkvilla's exclusive report, SSMB29 would be released as one whole movie without any parts, contrary to some strong rumors previously.

As per sources, the filmmaker wishes his storytelling to be compact and doesn’t want to stretch it just for the sake of it.

Besides Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

A significant portion of the movie was shot in Odisha and glimpses from the same had gone viral all over the internet. Clips and pictures showcased gigantic sets of the production of the movie, suggesting an impactful presentation on the way.

The musical score of the film is being composed by MM Keeravani. The talented composer, in one of his previous interviews, spoke about the kind of tracks he would be making for the film.

In his words, “Rajamouli has asked me to create a new sound for the film, and this has kept me on my toes. Composing music for a Mahesh Babu film adds even more pressure.”

