Watch: Rashmika Mandanna's conversation with paps as she arrives in Mumbai is unmissable; 'Naraaz lag rahe ho...'

Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted by paparazzi at Mumbai airport amid the promotions of her film Sikandar, co-starring Salman Khan. Dressed in a chic yet casual outfit, she looked effortlessly stylish. However, it was her lighthearted banter with the shutterbugs that grabbed attention, especially when she spoke about her leg injury.

When a paparazzo asked Rashmika how she was doing and about her leg injury, she replied, "Haan, thik hai (Yes, it's fine), thank you." Soon after, another pap asked, "Naraaz lag rahe ho (You look upset)," since she wasn’t smiling initially while posing for photos. However, another pap jumped in to clarify she must be tired.

In a playful manner, she questioned what they would even do with all these photos and videos of her. Following this, she waved goodbye and entered the airport.



As Rashmika gears up for the release of her film this Eid, she continues to update fans about her personal and professional life through social media. A few days ago, she shared an adorable video of herself enjoying a creamy mango dessert. In the clip, she took a big scoop from the glass and savored it with a bright smile.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Rashmika wrote, "No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!"



Rashmika is set to grace the big screen with Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller is slated for an Eid 2025 release on March 30. The film features a stellar cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj, among others, with music by Pritam.

The actress was last seen in Chhaava, a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar, where she played Yesubai Bhonsale opposite Vicky Kaushal. Before that, she stole limelight with her appearance alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Up next, Rashmika will feature in films including Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, The Girlfriend and Kuberaa, co-starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna.

