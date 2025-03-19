POLL: Which film of Vicky Kaushal impressed you the most? Chhaava to Uri: The Surgical Strike; VOTE

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has won hearts with his powerful performances in films across different genres. From intense dramas to action-packed thrillers, he has impressed audiences time and again. Now, Pinkvilla is running a poll to find out which of his films is the most loved. Have a favorite? Vote now!

1. Chhaava

Chhaava is a grand historical action drama led by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, with Akshaye Khanna playing a key role. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film is inspired by the Marathi novel Chava and brings to life the saga of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the valiant Maratha warrior who stood against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Supported by a stellar cast including Vineet Kumar Singh, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty, the film is produced under Maddock Films. Vicky’s powerful portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj stands out as one of his finest performances.

2. Sam Bahadur

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, fondly known as Sam Bahadur, led India to a historic victory in the 1971 war. Vicky Kaushal’s riveting performance in Sam Bahadur (2023), directed by Meghna Gulzar, was lauded for its authenticity. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi.

Marking Vicky’s second collaboration with Meghna after Raazi, the film captivates with its inspiring dialogues and compelling narrative. His commanding screen presence and nuanced portrayal of Manekshaw earned him widespread acclaim.

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike brings the 2016 Uri attack and India's bold countermeasure to life with gripping intensity. Vicky Kaushal shines as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, an unwavering army officer who masterminds a high-risk surgical strike to honor his fallen comrades.

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, skillfully blends strategy, emotion, and patriotism, celebrating the valor of the armed forces. Featuring Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, and Paresh Rawal, the story unfolds with meticulous planning, leading to the decisive mission on September 28. And the standout moment? The electrifying battle cry: "How is the Josh?"

4. Raazi

Raazi, featuring Alia Bhatt in a career-defining role, is a gripping espionage thriller that keeps viewers hooked. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the 2018 film masterfully blends tension, patriotism, and raw emotion.

The narrative follows Sehmat Khan, a courageous RAW agent who marries into a Pakistani military family at her father's behest to gather intelligence for India's security. With Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role, Raazi stands as a powerful testament to duty and patriotism.

5. Sardar Udham

Sardar Udham is a gripping biographical drama that chronicles the life of Udham Singh, the revolutionary who avenged the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in 1940.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film unfolds across India and England, capturing Udham Singh’s unwavering pursuit of justice. With its powerful storytelling and emotional depth, the film stands as a poignant tribute to one of India’s unsung heroes.

