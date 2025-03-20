Rashmika Mandanna repeats her expensive go-to travel bag worth Rs 2,74,900

Rashmika Mandanna is once again making waves with her effortlessly stylish airport fashion. Her latest look was all about comfort, ease, and travel-ready style. Ditching high-fashion drama, the Chhaava actress opted for a casual yet classy ensemble, pairing a shirt with comfortable jeans and adding a pop of color with her red bag. Let’s dive into the details of her look!

In just a few days, Rashmika Mandanna has given us yet another airport fashion moment to add to our style inspiration. This time, she wore a dark blue shirt featuring half-button details, a collar, and short loose sleeves—blending comfort with style. This versatile piece can be easily styled for everyday wear or casual outings with friends, effortlessly balancing a laid-back and polished look.

Embracing casual fashion, the Pushpa: The Rise actress paired her breezy dark blue shirt with high-waisted, loose-silhouette grey jeans, prioritizing both style and comfort.

Adding an extra dose of coolness to her airport look, she opted for black-tinted sunglasses. To infuse a touch of luxury and glamour, she carried a striking red Versace bag worth Rs 2,74,900 over her shoulder. Completing her look with minimal yet elegant jewelry, she wore a delicate neckpiece and round earrings—perfect for a simple yet effortlessly chic appearance.

Her skin glowed with minimal makeup—just a subtle blush on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick—perfectly enhancing her natural beauty. Keeping the focus on her outfit and accessories, Rashmika tied her hair into a neat bun, leaving no strands loose. For comfortable movement, she opted for black flat footwear.

Rashmika Mandanna’s airport look was effortlessly chic, featuring a casual outfit complemented by minimal accessories and subtle makeup. For those looking to keep their travel style easy and comfortable, this serves as the perfect example.