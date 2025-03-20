Rashmika Mandanna repeats her expensive go-to travel bag worth Rs 2,74,900
Rashmika Mandanna nailed her effortless airport look in a loose shirt and wide-leg jeans, accessorized with a luxurious Versace bag.
Rashmika Mandanna is once again making waves with her effortlessly stylish airport fashion. Her latest look was all about comfort, ease, and travel-ready style. Ditching high-fashion drama, the Chhaava actress opted for a casual yet classy ensemble, pairing a shirt with comfortable jeans and adding a pop of color with her red bag. Let’s dive into the details of her look!
In just a few days, Rashmika Mandanna has given us yet another airport fashion moment to add to our style inspiration. This time, she wore a dark blue shirt featuring half-button details, a collar, and short loose sleeves—blending comfort with style. This versatile piece can be easily styled for everyday wear or casual outings with friends, effortlessly balancing a laid-back and polished look.
Embracing casual fashion, the Pushpa: The Rise actress paired her breezy dark blue shirt with high-waisted, loose-silhouette grey jeans, prioritizing both style and comfort.
Adding an extra dose of coolness to her airport look, she opted for black-tinted sunglasses. To infuse a touch of luxury and glamour, she carried a striking red Versace bag worth Rs 2,74,900 over her shoulder. Completing her look with minimal yet elegant jewelry, she wore a delicate neckpiece and round earrings—perfect for a simple yet effortlessly chic appearance.
Her skin glowed with minimal makeup—just a subtle blush on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick—perfectly enhancing her natural beauty. Keeping the focus on her outfit and accessories, Rashmika tied her hair into a neat bun, leaving no strands loose. For comfortable movement, she opted for black flat footwear.
Rashmika Mandanna’s airport look was effortlessly chic, featuring a casual outfit complemented by minimal accessories and subtle makeup. For those looking to keep their travel style easy and comfortable, this serves as the perfect example.
Rani Mukerji confirms blue is the color of the season as she dons all-denim co-ord set for her airport appearance