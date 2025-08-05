What is 65-year-old Nagarjuna's secret to having a fit physique and good looks? 74-year-old Rajinikanth comments

Megastar Rajinikanth's stardom has been unmatched. The star, who has been a part of innumerable projects over several decades, is set to win hearts yet again in Coolie. This film stars another superstar, Nagarjuna. Ahead of the movie's much-anticipated release, a video is out where 74-year-old Rajinikanth praises his Coolie co-star, mentioning how 65-year-old Nagarjuna looks. The megastar even joked about his hair loss and shared how he had asked Nagarjuna to reveal his health secrets.

Advertisement

Secrets of Nagarjuna's fit physique revealed

In the video, Rajinikanth stated how Nagarjuna's character, Simon, who is an antagonist in Coolie, is one of the biggest attractions of the film. He continued, "When I heard the role of Simon, I was interested to see who would play it. When Lokesh told me that Nagarjuna agreed after six sittings, I was shocked. He’s not an actor to play the role just for money; he doesn’t need it. He has always played the protagonist."

Watch Rajinikanth's video here-

The Coolie star recalled working with Nagarjuna 33-34 years ago in Shanti Kranthi in 1991 and mentioned that he still manages to look younger. Rajinikanth continued, "He looked younger than he did back then. I’ve lost all my hair, and yet he’s maintaining his skin and physique. I asked him how he did it, and he said, nothing but exercise and diet."

Advertisement

Upon being asked, Nagarjuna shared the secrets of his fit physique and mentioned how he completes eating dinner at 6:30-7 PM. The veteran actor credited his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who had told him not to take anything to heart to live a fulfilling life.

Reminiscing about their time while shooting together, Rajinikanth shared, "I won’t forget the conversations we had while shooting for 17 days in Thailand. He’s not just handsome, he’s a gentleman. I’ve played a villain many times in my career, but even I wonder if I could play Simon like him; he’s fantastic."

Apart from them, Coolie also stars Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. The movie is slated to release in theaters on August 14. It is set to clash with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

ALSO READ: Not just Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan to share screen space with Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in Coolie