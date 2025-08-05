Pinkvilla Predicts: Opening day Hindi net box office collections for War 2, Coolie, Param Sundari, Dhurandhar, and The Raja Saab

The Indian cinema has some very exciting releases over the next few months. Fans are eagerly waiting for action-packed thrillers, romantic comedies, and horror-comedy dramas. Pinkvilla predicts the opening day India Hindi nett collections for War 2, Coolie, Param Sundari, Dhurandhar, and The Raja Saab. Here’s what we expect these films to earn on their first day.

Upcoming Movies And Their Expected Day 1 India Net Hindi Collections



1. War 2: August 14, 2025

Predicted Opening: Rs 50.00 crore to Rs 52.00 crore

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, this action thriller is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The trailer has created huge buzz with its high-octane action and star power. Despite clashing with Coolie, the film’s release on August 14, 2025, during the Independence Day weekend, should boost its numbers. We predict a massive opening of Rs 50.00 crore to Rs 52.00 crore for the Hindi version, driven by its pan-India appeal and premium formats like IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

2. Coolie (Hindi): August 14, 2025

Predicted Opening: Rs 3.25 crore to Rs 3.75 crore

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is a Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, and Shruti Haasan, with a cameo by Aamir Khan. The Hindi-dubbed version releases on August 14, 2025, clashing with War 2. The film’s gritty action and emotional storytelling are generating buzz, especially in urban multiplexes. However, the clash may limit its Hindi market share. We expect Coolie to open between Rs 3.25 crore and Rs 3.75 crore in Hindi net collections, with potential to grow if word of mouth is strong.

3. Param Sundari: August 29, 2025

Predicted Opening: Rs 11.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. This romantic comedy, set in Kerala, releases on August 29, 2025. Its cross-cultural love story and the catchy song Pardesiya have created good pre-release buzz. The film targets youth and family audiences, which could help it perform well in multiplexes. We predict an opening day collection of Rs 11.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore, with positive reviews likely to push its weekend numbers higher.

4. Dhurandhar: December 5, 2025

Predicted Opening: Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore

Dhurandhar, a Ranveer Singh starrer, is an action-comedy directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Set to release in 2025, the film has generated mixed-to-positive buzz due to its quirky premise and Ranveer’s energetic performance. The movie’s mass appeal and action-packed trailer could attract audiences in both multiplexes and single screens. We predict an opening day collection of Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore for the Hindi version.

5. The Raja Saab: December 5, 2025

Predicted Opening: Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, and Sanjay Dutt. This horror-comedy with romantic elements releases on December 5, 2025, in multiple languages, including Hindi. Prabhas’ star power and the film’s unique blend of horror, comedy, and romance have created strong buzz. Horror-comedies like Stree 2 have done well in Hindi markets, and we expect The Raja Saab to open between Rs 10.00 crore and Rs 12.00 crore in Hindi net collections.

The Opening Day India Net Hindi Prediction For The Abovementioned Movies Is As Under

Release dates (2025) Movies Day 1 Prediction: India Net August 14 War 2 Rs 50.00 crore to Rs 52.00 crore August 14 Coolie Rs 3.25 crore to Rs 3.75 crore December 5 The RajaSaab Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore

