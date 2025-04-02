Who is Divyabharathi? The actress once rumored of linking up with his Bachelor co-star GV Prakash Kumar

Divyabharathi hit the headlines earlier after she was linked to being involved in a relationship with GV Prakash Kumar. Here are more details about the actress who has appeared in several films over the years.

Divyabharathi is an Indian actress who was born on January 28, 1992. The actress hails from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and completed her schooling there as well.

Following her education, the actress went on to model for fashion shows and designer events. Making acting performances in ad films and TV commercials, she tasted success as a model which later led her to take up acting as her full-time profession.

The actress initially made her lead debut in acting after successfully passing the audition for the movie Bachelor. The 2021 adult romantic courtroom drama featured GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role which was written and directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar.

The movie featured the tale of a narcissistic 25-year-old man who gets into a relationship with Subbulakshmi. However, his personality leads to complications which results in legal proceedings, becoming quite the precarious situation.

The movie had received mixed reviews from critics but was a hit at the box office. Apart from GV Prakash and Divyabharathi, the film had actors like Munishkanth, Bagavathi Perumal, Mysskin, and many more.

Moving ahead, the actress appeared in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Maharaja and the web series, Cheran's Journey. Recently, the diva played the lead role in the movie Kingston, directed by Kamal Prakash.

The fantasy horror adventure was a box office failure, despite making it her second collaboration with GV Prakash Kumar.

In recent times, Divyabharathi reacted to being trolled for being responsible for GV Prakash Kumar’s divorce from Saindhavi. Taking to her social media handle, the actress addressed these allegations and said, “I would never date an actor, and certainly not a married man. I've remained silent until now, believing baseless rumors didn't warrant my attention. However, this has crossed a line.”

She further highlighted how she is an independent woman and is not defined by such gossip, dispelling the rumors.

