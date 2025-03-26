Kingston OTT release: Here's when and where to watch GV Prakash Kumar starrer fantasy horror film online

Kingston is a Tamil fantasy horror movie that hit the big screens on March 7. Directed by Kamal Prakash, the film received a mixed response at the box office, but GV Prakash Kumar was praised for his performance. Now, the movie is set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Kingston

According to Filmibeat, Kingston will start streaming on ZEE5 from April 4. However, an official confirmation by the makers or the OTT platform is awaited.

Official trailer and plot of Kingston

The movie follows the story of a young man named Kingston from Thoovathur, a coastal village where fishing is forbidden due to mysterious events. With no other options, the villagers depend on Thomas, a powerful drug kingpin who controls the area.

A conflict with Thomas pushes Kingston to challenge the village’s fears. Determined to prove the rumors false, he ventures into the forbidden sea with his lover Rose and his friends. However, their journey takes an unexpected turn as they encounter hidden dangers beyond the shore.

Marketed as India’s first sea fantasy adventure, the film explores the mysteries of the ocean. As Kingston faces terrifying obstacles, he slowly uncovers the truth behind the village’s long-standing fears and his own fate.

Cast and crew of Kingston

Directed by Kamal Prakash, Kingston is written by none other than him, with dialogues penned by Dhivek Sekar. The film is produced by GV Prakash Kumar alongside Bhavani and Umesh. Gokul Benoy handles the cinematography, while San Lokesh takes charge of editing. On the other hand, GV Prakash also composed the music of this film apart from producing it.

He also played the role of Kingston and Divyabharathi portrayed the character of Divya. Supporting roles are played by Chetan as Solomon, Nithin Sathya, Azhagam Perumal, Elango Kumaravel, and Sabumon Abdusamad as Thomas. The film also features Shah Ra, Antony, Arunachaleswaran, Rajesh Balachandiran, and Ram Nishanth in key roles.

Are you going to watch Kingston OTT? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.