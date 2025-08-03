Who is Gizele Thakral? Meet Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant who disappeared after Salman Khan’s show and 3 Bollywood films

Bigg Boss Malayalam has returned to the screens with season 7. The first episode of the reality show premiered on August 3, and the one contestant who has grabbed the spotlight is Gizele Thakral.

As the actress joined the host, Mohanlal, as the 12th contestant of the controversial house, the fans of the show are expecting high intensity of action, drama, and entertainment from her.

Who is Gizele Thakral?

Gizele has created a buzz on the internet with her participation in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. Being a native of Rajasthan, Thakral began her career as a model at the age of 14.

With her gorgeous features, she immediately gained the spotlight and also won titles such as Miss Rajasthan, Miss Best Body, and Miss Potential. Gizele soon stepped into the TV industry. She went on to participate in the show called Survivor India in 2012. The following year, the actress-model starred in “Welcome—Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki.”

Thakral was widely recognized in 2015, the year she stepped into the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 9. After surviving the controversial house, Gizele landed Bollywood films, such as Kya Kool Hain Hum 3, Escobar, and Mastizaade.

The actress in the later years went on to work with international artists, such as rapper Rick Ross. Featuring in the music video with the musician, Thakral shot in some beautiful locations, while heading towards global recognition. Additionally, the runway star has also made her mark in fashion weeks, such as in Paris, London, and Milan.

Meanwhile, despite being away from the limelight for a long time, Gizele made sure to stay connected with her fans through social media. The actress is quite active on Instagram and has 1.4 million followers on the platform. Thakral often drops pictures from her travels across the world.

As for Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7, the actress is sure to bring fireworks to the screens. The reality show is available to stream on JioHotstar.

