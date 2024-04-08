Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives BIG update on Prabhas starrer’s shooting schedule

Prabhas' upcoming film Spirit has generated a huge buzz since its announcement. The film, helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame, is said to be one of the most ruthless films ever made in the history of Indian Cinema. Meanwhile, during a recent interview session, Sandeep Reddy Vanga talked about the upcoming schedule of Prabhas' Spirit.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Prabhas’ Spirit

During an interview session with Galatta Plus, when the host asked Sandeep about the progress of Prabhas' 25th film, Sandeep said, “I didn't finish it yet, but I'll finish it soon.” He further continued and mentioned that he is 60% through and he has to start the shoot in November or December.

Sandeep also spoke about the deadline and said that this will be his faster process in filmmaking after Arjun Reddy and Animal.

More about Spirit

During the pre-release ceremony for Vishwak Sen's Gaami, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga provided an interesting update about his next project Spirit. Vanga addressed the audience, revealing that filming for Spirit will begin around the end of 2024. According to speculations, Prabhas is set to play an angry young cop in the film. Bhushan Kumar will produce the film through his production company T-Series.

More about Animal, Vanga’s last directorial

The film, which was released on December 1, explores the toxic relationship between a father and his son, which leads to the latter's violent behavior. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri are among the talented cast members. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for his work with Kabir Singh, made Animal with a lot of intent and passion. Beyond the gripping dramatic performances and adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the film's music and background scores received a lot of attention.

Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani bankrolled the production through a joint venture between T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios.

Prabhas' upcoming films

Prabhas is presently preparing for his forthcoming film, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and many more in prominent parts. Meanwhile, the celebrated actor has also signed on to Maruthi's next film, The Raja Saab, which is touted to be a horror comedy.