MAD Square: Narne Nithiin’s Telugu comedy film hit by piracy, full movie leaked online

MAD Square is the sequel to the 2023 Telugu comedy film MAD. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the second installment opened to positive responses in theaters following its release on March 28. Unfortunately, the Narne Nithiin starrer fell victim to piracy and was made available on several websites.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report by Filmibeat, several links to MAD Square surfaced on illegal websites just hours after its release. This isn’t the only movie affected by piracy. Earlier, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan was leaked online after its grand premiere.

Several big films including Thandel, Game Changer, and Pushpa 2, were also leaked online and watched illegally. To tackle Thandel’s piracy issue, the makers held a press conference. Their goal was to stop further leaks, but things didn’t go as planned.

Bunny later admitted that the move backfired. He believed many people were unaware of the leaked versions, but the press meet unintentionally brought them attention. Looking back, he felt that addressing the issue publicly hurt Thandel and wished he had handled it differently.

Coming back to MAD Square, its story revolves around Ganesh "Laddu," who lands in jail. When six students ask about his imprisonment, he recounts past events. Laddu's wedding falls apart when the bride elopes, leading him and his friends to Goa for a break.

Meanwhile, a stolen Vasco da Gama necklace ends up in their possession, drawing the attention of gangster Maxx and the police. Chaos ensues as they navigate mistaken identities, chases, and shocking revelations—especially about Ashok's undercover identity. The film culminates in Laddu’s unexpected fate in jail, bringing everything full circle. This forms the crux of the movie.

Advertisement

MAD Square is directed and written by Kalyan Shankar. The film is produced by Haarika Suryadevara, Sai Soujanya, and S. Naga Vamsi. It features Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, and Priyanka Jawalkar in key roles.

If you have watched MAD Square in theaters, then please share your review with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's film falls victim to piracy, gets leaked online following grand release