MAD OTT release: Where to watch prequel of Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan and Ram Nitin's comedy film online
Here’s everything you need to know about the MAD Square prequel, MAD, before streaming it online on OTT.
MAD, the prequel to MAD Square, was released in 2023. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film received positive reviews and became a blockbuster. Now, with the sequel also performing well in theaters, if you’re planning to watch it on the big screen, here’s where you can stream the first part online.
Where to watch MAD
MAD is currently streaming on Netflix. Announcing the release on X, the OTT giant wrote, "Book smart? Street smart? Nah, these guys are MAD smart. Watch Mad on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada."
Official trailer and plot of MAD
MAD follows a group of college students and their eventful journey on campus. It begins with first-year students complaining about ragging, only to realize that the faculty member they approach is actually a super-senior siding with the seniors. The tense moment fades as a song plays, illustrating how juniors and seniors quickly become friends.
The story then shifts to 2016, introducing Laddoo, a timid and homesick student. He decides to stay back and befriends Manoj, a flirt; Damodar, a lively village boy; and Ashok, a reserved orphan with impressive basketball skills. Their college days unfold through friendships, love stories, and amusing situations, including one student’s failed attempt to run away—only to be stopped and comforted by Laddoo.
The film blends slapstick humor, witty dialogues, and classic campus fun while paying homage to beloved films like 3 Idiots and Happy Days. With vibrant visuals and a lighthearted tone, MAD captures the unpredictable and amusing moments of student life.
Cast and crew of MAD
MAD is directed and written by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Haarika Suryadevara, Sai Soujanya, and S. Naga Vamsi. The film features Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya, Ananathika Sanilkumar, and Gopika Udayan in key roles. Cinematography is handled by Shamdat Sainudeen and Dinesh B. Krishnan, with editing by Naveen Nooli. The music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.
