Who is Shruthi Narayanan? Know all about Tamil TV actress embroiled in video leak controversy

Tamil TV actress Shruthi Narayanan has been in the spotlight ever since her alleged private video leaked online. While she recently addressed the issue and urged people to be more sensitive, the clip continues to resurface on the internet. Before talking more about her stance on the matter, let’s learn more about her first.

Who is Shruthi Narayanan?

Shruthi Narayanan, a 24-year-old actress from Chennai, has gained attention in the Tamil entertainment industry. She became known for her role in the popular TV serial Siragadikka Aasai, which airs on Star Vijay and streams on JioHotstar. The show, which began in January 2023, has completed 649 episodes. Shruthi played a supporting role alongside actors like Anila Sreekumar, Sri Deva, and R Sundarrajan.

Siragadikka Aasai, starring Vetri Vasanth and Gomathi Priya, continues to attract viewers. The serial is now gearing up for its 650th episode. As her journey in the industry unfolds, Shruthi remains a rising talent in Tamil cinema and television.

Shruti Narayann gets mistaken for Shruthi Narayanan

Meanwhile, Shruti Narayann, a model and actor from Mumbai, stated that she appeared in Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Citadel: Honey Bunny and was not linked to the viral controversy involving the Tamil serial actress. She criticized outlets for using her image and profile without verification. She further urged journalists to fact-check their reports and avoid involving unrelated individuals in controversies.

Shruthi Narayanan reacts to video leak controversy

Shruthi Narayanan spoke out against the spread of her alleged video, saying that while some see it as entertainment, it has deeply affected her and her family. She shared that this is a difficult time for her and those close to her.

As a woman with emotions, she found the situation overwhelming. Shruthi also urged people to stop sharing the video and asked if they would react the same way if it involved their loved one. She reminded everyone that all women deserve respect.

