Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan BREAKS SILENCE after her alleged casting couch video leaks online: 'I'm also a girl..'

Disclaimer: This article contains potentially triggering content.

Tamil TV actress Shruthi Narayanan has been making headlines ever since her alleged private video surfaced online. Reports claimed that the clip was from a private audition, sparking discussions about the casting couch issue in the industry. Amid these speculations, Shruthi addressed the matter through her Instagram handle.

She shared her distress over the viral video and stated that while others may see it as a joke, it has been a painful experience for her and her loved ones. Shruthi admitted that dealing with the situation has been extremely difficult.

The actress further reminded people how she is also a woman with emotions, just like her family and friends. The constant sharing of the video, she said, has only made things worse. Shruthi urged everyone to stop spreading it and questioned whether they would watch similar content involving their "mother, sister, or girlfriend," as all women have the same bodies.

In her words, "For you guys, spreading all these contents on me it's just a joke and fun content. But for me and my close ones, this is a very hard situations for us. Especially for me it is a very difficult time and it's a difficult situation to handle it. I'm also a girl and I also have feeling and my close ones also have feeling and you guys just make it worse and worse."

Shruthi also shared some legal provisions under which action can be taken against such perpetrators in India.

Take a look at her posts below:

The video linked to Tamil actress Shruthi Narayanan has caused a stir online. It allegedly reveals the casting couch culture during private auditions. Despite attempts to stop its circulation, the clip continues to spread. While some doubt its authenticity, others have condemned the content.