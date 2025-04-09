Jr NTR pens note for Pawan Kalyan after his son Mark Shankar is injured in fire accident: ‘Stay strong, little warrior’

Pawan Kalyan rushed to Singapore last night after his youngest son, Mark Shankar, sustained injuries when a fire broke out at his school. While the star kid is currently receiving treatment, it was Jr NTR who sent his love and strength to the family during this difficult time.

Taking to X, the Devara star penned a message for Pawan Kalyan and his family, wishing Mark Shankar a speedy recovery following the fire accident.

Check out the post here:

He wrote, “Saddened to hear about Mark Shankar being caught in a fire mishap in Singapore. Wishing him a speedy recovery. Stay strong ,little warrior ! Strength and prayers to Shri @PawanKalyan garu and family.”

Meanwhile, in his first statement to the press, Pawan Kalyan shared that his son is currently recovering in the hospital after sustaining burn injuries on his arms and thighs.

He further revealed that Mark Shankar will undergo a bronchoscopy due to complications from smoke inhalation. He said, “The incident occurred during a summer camp in Singapore, where a fire broke out, injuring several children. One child died in the incident. My son has burns on his hands and thighs. He has to undergo a bronchoscopy. The smoke inhalation will likely have long-term effects.”

In yet another official statement shared via his account on X, the senior actor expressed heartfelt gratitude and affection toward everyone who sent wishes and prayers for his son.

It was on the night of April 8, 2025, that Pawan Kalyan was joined by his brother Chiranjeevi and the latter’s wife, Surekha, as the trio jetted off to Singapore to be with Mark following the incident.

Check out the video here:

The three of them appeared visibly worried and distressed as they were spotted making separate entrances at the airport.

