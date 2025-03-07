Venkatesh Daggubati to sign up for a new project with THIS director after Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s success? Know here
Venkatesh Daggubati is likely to collaborate on a new project with a director, whose last film was a box office dud. Read on.
Venkatesh Daggubati scored a winning streak with his recent release, Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The movie outshined many other films at the box office and received a massive response from the audience and critics alike. And now, as per a recent 123 Telugu report, the actor is likely to sign up for a new project soon.
Venkatesh Daggubati will be collaborating with filmmaker Surender Reddy, whose last theatrical release, Agent, was a box office dud.
Since Surender received negative feedback for his film Agent, he will require a promising script and movie to bounce back. Hence, his film with Venkatesh would be his best opportunity to re-establish himself. As per the reports, Nallamallapu Srinivas will be backing the project.
An official confirmation is still awaited from the makers and there are no reports about when the film will start rolling.
Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati’s hit film Sankranthiki Vasthunam ended up grossing a massive Rs. 205 crore in about 24 days of its theatrical run. It emerged as a blockbuster, despite almost clashing with Ram Charan’s Game Changer.
Not just in theaters, the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer even went on to break some more records with its OTT release. It created nothing less than history within 48 hours of its online premiere and became the fastest film on OTT that whizzed past the mark of 200 million viewing minutes.
For the untold, Sankranthiki Vasthunam partnered with Zee 5 as its official OTT streaming platform.
